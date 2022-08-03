Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Even more mess (day 29)

If there is one thing that we can absolutely say about Big Brother 24 at the moment, it’s quite simple: This game is totally unpredictable. The only thing we’re 100% confident in at the moment is that Michael is probably going super-far. Maybe Joseph. Jasmine could last a long time just because she’s not a threat.

Beyond that? Well, we could be settling in for a lot of chaos the next couple of weeks.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any Big Brother 24 live-feed updates? Then we suggest you go ahead and bookmark this page!

After the events of last night, it’s becoming all the more clear that Kyle is not super-sold on the entire Leftovers. He’s still not exposing that group or even The Pound, but is keeping his options open with Michael, Brittany, and of course Alyssa. Meanwhile, Michael and Brittany discussed on their own keeping Jasmine, Alyssa, or even Daniel around because Joseph, Monte, and Turner could be really hard to beat close to the end of the game. Everyone is trying to figure out their best path right now to the end of the game, which is exciting!

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Ultimately, the last thing that we ever want to see within the game of Big Brother is a bunch of people playing like followers. Sure, there are still some people like that, with Indy and Jasmine in particular being fairly clueless about the game right now. Still, everyone else is doing stuff, even if it’s wrong. Nicole continued to campaign hard last night, and continued to press on the idea that Kyle could be the swing vote for the week. She doesn’t realize that Terrance may be over her or that he’s reported on some of what she’s said.

Daniel’s also said he will put a ton of people on blast if Nicole goes, but really he should just put himself on blast since he’s the person responsible for all of this in the first place.

What do you most want to see happen in the Big Brother 24 house over the rest of today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







