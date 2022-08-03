First Kill canceled at Netflix; no season 2 for vampire drama

To use an obvious pun, this news sucks — there will be no First Kill season 2 at Netflix, as the streaming service has officially canceled the vampire drama.

The news first came in late this evening courtesy of Deadline, and we’ll admit right away that we are somewhat surprised. First Kill had received a good bit of attention on social media and clearly had a passionate fan base behind it in a short span of time. Unfortunately, this cancellation is another reminder that Netflix is one of the least patient of all the networks and streaming services out there, and they will be quick to end a series if it doesn’t meet whatever thresholds its algorithm determine to be important. It’s not just about how many people watch a show, but how fast they watch it and the demographics that a lot of those people fall into. We really did think that there was a chance for another couple of seasons here but unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case.

Is there a chance that Netflix changes their mind? Well, they did reverse course in the past with Sense8, so anything is possible. The unfortunate reality is that it can be really hard for a streaming service to pick up a show after it is canceled by one of their competitors. We’ve seen that happen time and time again.

The only thing that we can advise anyone who loves this show to do is keep fighting — you never know what the future might hold. We just know that in a short period of time, First Kill did come to mean a lot to a good many people out there. We’ll see what the future holds, but go into it with realistic expectations.

