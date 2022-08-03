America’s Got Talent: The Nerveless Nocks have second chance

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see the return of The Nerveless Nocks following their time on AGT: Extreme.

So what were they known for from that show? Think in terms of them climbing up extremely tall rods and doing tricks at a death-defying height. This was an act that made it to the finals of the spin-off show earlier this year, but due to an illness, they weren’t able to compete for the grand prize. Consider this a chance at redemption, and also an opportunity to perform for Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, who had never seen the two of them perform before.

These two decided to use as much of the auditorium as possible, and showcased just about everything that they can do. Their family has been a part of the circus world for well over a hundred years, and they feel a good bit of pressure to keep the tradition alive. The craziest part of the whole audition had to be when Angelina Nock went from one pole to the next, while also being blindfolded. Pretty darn terrifying, no?

One of the things that actually makes this act so good — and we mean this in the best possible way — is that there’s such a high potential for things to go wrong. There was a slip-up at one point during the act and easily, something could have gone terribly wrong.

With the performance from The Nerveless Nocks now done, the auditions are as well — this was the send-off to this part of season 17. We did get some awesome performances, but less than half of them are going through to the live shows. Consider this a reminder that we miss the Judge Cuts, which was one of the better parts of the show.

