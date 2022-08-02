CSI: Vegas season 2 spoilers: Meet the new Medical Examiners!

Following the departure of Mel Rodriguez from CSI: Vegas, it was clear that the show would need to find some new Medical Examiners moving forward.

Luckily, it feels like they have done just that! According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Sara Amini (Future Man) is going to be recurring on the episode season as Sonya, described as “a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner.” Meanwhile, Joel Johnstone of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will play Jack, described as “Sonya’s intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant Medical Examiner.”

This is going to be a pretty fun dynamic, largely because it isn’t something that we’ve seen that much in the past. You’ve got siblings that are going to have to work together in a particularly stressful job. Not only that, but the younger one is in charge. There could be some conflict here, but also some comedy.

In general, we imagine that the second season of the show is going to work to find more of a consistent rhythm. While the first season got people on board thanks to the nostalgia factor (having Grissom and Sara around helps mightily with that), the second season will depend more on a new generation. William Petersen and Jorja Fox are both gone, and now it becomes both about the returning cast members and some of the cases themselves. It’s hard to find something new given that the original CSI and its spin-offs told so many stories already, but we feel fairly optimistic that there will be a few more surprising things unearthed.

Remember that CSI: Vegas is premiering this fall, and we’ll have more news coming in due time.

