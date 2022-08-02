America’s got Talent: Meet 89-year old dancer Penny Starr Sr.

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, you are going to have a chance to see an act that you don’t tend to have on the show that often: An 89-year old burlesque dancer. Yet, this is Penny Starr Sr., who will be trying to put on a memorable audition right as this part of the competition closes.

If you look below via Florida Today, you can see Starr deliver a portion of her routine. The judges seem to be having a good time, just as she seems to be well-aware that the performance is pure camp and meant for some laughs. We can’t say that we’re confident that Penny will make it far in the competition past this, but that’s not really the point here. This is meant to be more of a big surprise moment in the auditions, and for the judges / America to be reminded that even when you’re close to 90 years old, there’s still a chance that you can go out there and pursue your dreams.

Beyond just Penny’s audition, the larger question we’re left wondering is just how Simon Cowell and the judges are going to feature every act they really need to over the course of this episode while also reminding you of all of the big players this season. There are a lot of acts with great auditions that will probably be cut tonight without explanation, mostly because that’s the sort of thing that often happens here. Meanwhile, there is also probably going to be a few acts who gets to move on who probably shouldn’t. Consider this the nature of this show, for better or for worse.

Over the next few weeks, we’re excited to at least get more into the live shows and have news to share on potential lineups there and a whole lot more.

