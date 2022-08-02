Station 19 season 6 spoilers: Greenleaf alum, others promoted

As you prepare for the launch of Station 19 season 6 on ABC this fall, know that a lot of familiar faces are sticking around!

According to a report from TVLine, the following recurring players on the firefighter drama have been officially promoted to series regular moving into the new season.

Merle Dandridge – This one isn’t much of a shock, given that the Greenleaf alum made a big splash in season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross. She’s got a very important relationship Sullivan that has thrown all sorts of complications into the show, and it’s something that Maya has tried to leverage in an attempt to get her job back.

Pat Healy – This one is interesting just from the vantage point of timing. Over the past couple of weeks, Better Call Saul viewers have seen a lot of this character as Jeff, the cab driver in Omaha who becomes (spoiler alert!) a part of Gene’s recent criminal exploits. In the Station 19 world, meanwhile, he is former Chief Dixon, who is now running for Mayor opposite Travis. The #1 thing we want is for Dixon to lose spectacularly in this election, as he is a super-loathsome guy.

Josh Randall – Finally, the Ozark actor plays on this show the role of Captain Sean Beckett, who has Maya’s old position and isn’t exactly well-loved by everyone.

Remember that new episodes of Station 19 are going to be coming to ABC this October and rest assured, we’re happy to share a few more updates as we get a little bit closer. We’re sure that at some point, this series is also going to link up with Grey’s Anatomy. The worlds do have a tendency to be a little intertwined. We just hope that there continues to be plenty of drama around every corner…

