Chicago PD season 10 photo: See Dante Torres on set!

As we get ourselves prepared to see Chicago PD season 10 over on NBC, we know that there’s a prominent new addition to the team! We’re talking here about Dante Torres, played by actor Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

This is a character who first made his debut last season in what proved to be an extremely memorable episode. He was a new cop to the force, but also someone who came from an extremely checkered past. He was someone who clashed frequently with Jay Halstead, but that was also a bit part of what made him interesting. It’s a different sort of cop than who we’ve had before on the show, and it makes some sense to bring a new bit of energy to the show.

Now that Aguilar is going to be a series regular moving into season 10, there’s a reason for a lot of excitement and also questions. Take, for example, how he will get along with everyone long-term. You can see below a photo of Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos alongside the new addition to the show, and all three of them seem to be pretty darn excited to be working together.

Our hope is that at some point between now and when the show is back in September, we’ll get a chance to learn more about some individual stories featuring Torres. Unfortunately, that’s going to be up to NBC to disclose that. Torres could be useful especially at Intelligence depending on the emotional state of Hank Voight. At the start of the season, this may be a guy still reeling from the death of Anna. Is this going to make him more closed-off than ever?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dante Torres on Chicago PD season 10?

