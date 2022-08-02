The Flash season 9 premiere date: Impact of final season news

In the wake of yesterday’s big announcement, are you more curious than ever about The Flash season 9 and a premiere date?

In our head at the moment, we’re still processing the news, even though we’ve had an understanding that this was probably coming. The CW has been moving away from the Arrowverse for a good while now, and this was all the proof to need that they are done. The main point of giving The Flash thirteen more episodes is to allow it to finish the story.

We know already that the final season is not premiering in the fall, and we don’t foresee that changing. Instead, we have a feeling that we’re going to see it in either January or March. Either way, that will allow the show to do be done by the time we get around to sweeps. We’d prefer a January start, even if we don’t get every single episode in a row.

Given that we are at the end of the road for this show, we tend to imagine that season 9 is going to be a love letter to this series in just about every way possible. We tend to think that we’re going to be seeing cameos from a lot of former cast members and people who played a big role on the show over the years. We also tend to think that we’re going to have one of the most imposing Big Bads so far. More than likely, this is going to be Cobalt Blue, one of the last big villains that the show has never addressed before.

Rest assured, we should get a little more details on The Flash season 9 a little later this fall; maybe we’ll get a trailer at that point, or at the very least some sort of start date.

