Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 promo: Is Jimmy arrested?

As you get yourselves prepared for Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12 on AMC next week, it’s absolutely okay to be sentimental. We’re almost at the end!

Yet, this is also going to be scary, given that the decisions of one Jimmy McGill a.k.a. Gene Takovic are coming home to roost, and they may include him getting arrested after going off the deep end with some of his various misadventures with Jeff.

The promo that we’ve now seen for this episode unfortunately does not give all that much away, save for the fact that there are sirens … and that’s a bad sign for Gene’s future. He broke into the guy’s house at the very end thinking that he had to continue his little scheme when really, he may just want to be caught at this point. He’s tired of living his boring life in Omaha and he wants a bigger piece of the action. He may also just be so heartbroken about whatever happened in that phone call that he can’t really process anything in his normal life.

No matter what happens here, it’s almost certainly going to carry into the series finale, and that’s going to be a difficult and emotional endeavor in its own way. It’s going to be hard to say that there’s hope for a happy ending at this point, especially since so few characters get it in this universe. The best thing we could hope for is something bittersweet.

Where do you think things are going to go moving into Better Call Saul season 6 episode 12?

