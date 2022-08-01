The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Is filming still ongoing?

Are you eager to learn The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date over at HBO? Well, know that you are FAR from alone in that. The period drama already has devoted audience, and we think attention on it could continue to increase moving into the premiere. After all, more and more people are bound to catch up on it over time!

Now, we’re hoping to get an announcement before too long as to what lies ahead for the series, but we recognize that a lot of it could be dependent on one thing: Where things stand when it comes to production. Is filming still ongoing for Christine Baranski and the rest of the cast?

Well, to give you a short answer, yes — production is still happening for the series this month and while we hope everything is wrapped up soon, there is much work to be done!

We do think that if you are the aforementioned HBO, you would like to have The Gilded Age season 2 ready at some point early on in 2023. That does, after all, allow you to have a good bit of synergy with what you had with season 1. Also, it goes in line with Julian Fellowes’ previous show in Downton Abbey, which managed to put out a new season every year at around the same exact time. Season 2 of this show is going to continue showing the burgeoning empires in and around New York at a time of great industrialization. This is an era where the rich only get richer and booming business comes with its fair share of consequences.

For those who do not know, this season is also poised to give the servants more to do — there is an absolutely enormous cast at the center of the series, and we just hope everyone gets their due.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Gilded Age season 2?

