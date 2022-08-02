The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Is Logan switching to Gabby?

Next week on The Bachelorette episode 5, the romantic cruise for Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will continue — and of course, bring more drama along for the ride.

It’s pretty clear at this point that this whole premise of having two leads has led to complete and utter chaos, and not always the fun kind. You’ve had a bunch of guys be incredibly indecisive, and we also don’t know if we’d had enough super-iconic moments, either. Yet, every new episode brings another opportunity, and we do at least think there are some solid contenders left. That’s the biggest thing that keeps us hopeful for at least the time being.

Is an iconic moment coming next week? Maybe, but really it just makes us sad — and Logan is at the center of it. He seems to be set on going back to Gabby’s guys after previously being with Rachel, and he’s sort of stuck between these two different parts of his mind. It’s possible that this is truly the case but really, he has to recognize the impact that this is having on Rachel in particular — here she is, being rejected all over again. This isn’t the sort of experience that she thought she was signing up for and that has to be a really hard thing for her to accept. It’s probably why she does want to quite at some points in this preview.

Do we think that there are guys still around who want to be with Rachel? Absolutely, and we just hope that she can remember that and lean on some of them. Unfortunately, it’s going to be hard — a lot of the journey ahead is going to be hard if things remain this way.

