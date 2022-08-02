Tom Swift season 2: Why was it canceled at The CW?

In the wake of tonight’s big finale, now feels like the right time to pose the question: Why is there no Tom Swift season 2 coming on The CW? Did this really have to be the end of the road?

Well, we should start things off here by noting that it was some time ago when the Nancy Drew spin-off was officially canceled; it only had a handful of airings before the network handed down the order. We shouldn’t say that we are 100% shocked by this, mostly because of the fact that they have canceled so many shows this year. That is due in part to rumors of a sale coming on the horizon; the new owner may want to make other decisions with the programming and for now, The CW is having to streamline things. It’s still a bummer, given that there are more stories that could have been told in this world.

Is there another chance for Tom Swift to exit elsewhere? While it’d be wonderful if that opportunity came about, we can’t say that we are altogether optimistic at present. There are some things to remember here, starting with the fact that the live ratings weren’t great on The CW and it is difficult and often expensive to transfer a show. You really have to get someone on board with giving it a chance. While we’d love to see something over at Paramount+ or HBO Max, we don’t want to get any hopes up.

For now, just go ahead and enjoy Tom Swift for what it was — a wildly inventive, entertaining show that never really had a good chance to succeed. Remember, it’s hard for any show in the summer, especially one on The CW without a lot of mainstream promotion.

