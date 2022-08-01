Magnum PI season 5 premiere date: What we know so far

The wait for a Magnum PI season 5 is going to be a long one — that is very much assured at this point. It’s great to know that the show is back, but how long will we be waiting?

Given all of the stories that are out there, now feels like a great time to consolidate a lot of it into one hand piece. After all, today is the start of the new month! We hope that there will be a few tangible stories worth noting in the month of August, but we will have to wait and see on some of that.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

It will not be until 2023 – Even if NBC wanted to change their mind and get the show on the air this fall, it would be hard to make that happen for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, what we’re about to mention…

Filming is not underway yet – It will not be starting off until next month presumably, and that means most episodes wouldn’t be ready until at the very least November — but at that point, you’re better waiting until the new year and sparing yourself the holiday hiatuses.

What timeslots would even work? There could be openings on Mondays, Tuesdays, or Fridays in January, depending on how NBC wishes to structure things. It also depends on how new shows perform in the fall.

Why we could be stuck waiting until March – NBC desperately needs better shows on Sunday nights after the NFL season. If they put Magnum PI there it would still be done with its ten-episode season before the end of May and do better than anything they’ve aired in the spring there for quite some time.

The cast/producers will have no say in this – They probably won’t find out an official start date until close to when we do. Right now, their task is to just got out and make an awesome show — which we have plenty of faith in them to do.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Magnum PI right now, including some of what we want to see in a trailer

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to a Magnum PI season 5 premiere date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







