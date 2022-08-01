The Flash season 9 confirmed as final season; episode count news

There is some huge stuff confirmed today when it comes to The Flash season 9, and it starts off with this: We are nearing the end of the road for the show.

Today, it was officially confirmed that the upcoming season will be the final one, which has been rumored for a long time. What’s a little more interesting is the reveal that it will only be thirteen episodes, given that originally, Grant Gustin signed on to do as many as fifteen. Why not get your money’s worth? This season will premiere at some point in 2023, and we tend to think with only so many episodes left, we’re going to have a pretty focused narrative with one or two central villains — the tease at the end of the season 8 finale strongly suggested that Cobalt Blue will be one of them.

In a statement, here is what showrunner Eric Wallace had to say about The Flash saying goodbye with this upcoming season:

“Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle … And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

With the end of The Flash comes the end of the Arrowverse as we know it. While both Superman & Lois and also Stargirl have some small ties to the world, they’ve never fully been integrated; as a matter of fact, the finale for Superman & Lois ended up going in the opposite direction as it tried to distance itself from the world.

We’re going to miss The Flash dearly; the end of season 8 was super fun, and we’ll still say the first season is one of the best for any DC or Marvel adaptation we’ve ever seen on TV.

