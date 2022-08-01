Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results (day 27)

The Veto Ceremony happened today in the Big Brother 24 house — let’s just say the results are gloriously entertaining.

Overnight, there was a plan devised by the Leftovers to actually not use the Power of Veto and keep Alyssa & Indy on the block. Alyssa is somewhat of a social threat since she has a lot of bonds within the house, and of course we know that she’s been trying to link up with Kyle forever. While that could be useful in the right context, it could also prove to be catastrophic. It puts more of a target on his back.

If nothing else, one of the real purposes of this plan was to approach Daniel & Nicole about it and see where they got — and the results were messy.

Ultimately, one of the real ideas here was to make Daniel think that Monte was afraid to nominate Taylor & Nicole, thinking that Nicole may not have the votes. However, because Daniel knew that Monte had a recent conversation with Michael & Brittany, he thought the entire thing was a plan … and he was right in that. However, his huge mistake is not realizing that Kyle is also with Monte on that side of the house. He thinks that Nicole will have numbers to stay, especially since Taylor couldn’t vote and Monte is Head of Household. Even if he had Joseph, Michael, Turner, and Brittany on his side, it wouldn’t matter. So Daniel decided that he wanted to use the Veto, and that Indy & Alyssa are two people that he and Kyle can work with.

All of this is bonkers. Now, Daniel has effectively gotten his best friend on the block and she’ll be evicted on Thursday when it didn’t have to be that way. The truth is that keeping Nicole and getting out Alyssa wouldn’t have been terrible for the Leftovers, since Jasmine no longer trusts her and that whole side would be fractured. Now, all of that is more or less moot.

What do you think about the Veto Ceremony results in the Big Brother 24 house?

