Yellowstone season 5: A different sort of BTS cast photo!

As we get ourselves prepared for see Yellowstone season 5 on the Paramount Network later this year, we’ll take previews wherever we can!

We’ll admit that save for an official trailer or something with real video footage for what’s coming, some of our favorite teases are the ones just of the cast and crew moving around the ranch. It does make the environment feel that much more real, and you’ve got a pretty good depiction of that courtesy of Denim Richards (Colby) below.

Denim has long been one of the best cast members out there for behind-the-scenes content, and there’s something quite cool about seeing him on horseback surrounded by cattle. These scenes aren’t filmed with CGI or some other special effects; the Bunkhouse actors are really out there! Of course, there is more help behind the scenes than what you see on-camera, but the cast is trained in order to look and feel as authentic to this world as possible. It’s a big part of what makes this show so unique.

In general, we hope that the Bunkhouse storyline is rich this season and gives a lot of the characters more to do; given that Jen Landon (Teeter) was promoted to series regular, we tend to think already that her and Colby could get some more development on their story. There’s a chance to do a lot of fun stuff here, but also show the challenges associated with living on the ranch and spending some a large abundance of time there.

