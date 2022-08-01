Top Chef season 20 will be huge, international edition

We’d already heard that Top Chef season 20 was going to be going for an international setting; now, we know further just how global the franchise is going to be this time around.

Today, Bravo confirmed that the landmark season (premiering in 2023) is going to feature some of the best contestants from all over the globe. There are a number of versions of this franchise in other countries, and this is going to be an all-star season like no other with international bragging rights at the center of it. In total, sixteen contestants will be battling it out for the title, and we’re curious already to see what sort of challenges will be devised here.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

In a statement (per TVLine) about the premise of this season, Senior Vice President, Current Production, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Ryan Flynn had the following to say:

“We’ve always wanted to do a season of Top Chef with winners, finalists and frontrunners, “but to take that concept for the 20th season one step further with cheftestants from localized versions across the world has been a dream come true. And what better place to host World All-Stars than London, a global stomping ground and renowned food city, offering our cheftestants access to the UK’s exceptional ingredients and international flavors.”

We’re instantly more excited to see this season than we’ve been any other in some time. As someone who watches a number of international food-based travel shows, this is really an opportunity to look at food from a number of different perspectives. Who knows how this will play out? It could be educational at times, and it’s almost 100% assured to make us hungry.

Hopefully, we will get a more firm premiere date and trailer at some point a little later in the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Top Chef right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Top Chef season 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates that 100% you do not want to miss. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







