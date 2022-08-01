Andor premiere date delayed at Disney+; see new trailer!

Today, we come bearing some good and bad news when it comes to Andor on Disney+ — so where do we begin?

Well, it feels right to note from the get-go that the Rogue One prequel is going to be coming onto the streaming service a few weeks later than planned. Originally, the idea was to have Diego Luna and the rest of the cast (including Fiona Shaw of Killing Eve fame!) on board come Wednesday, August 31; now, it is premiering on Wednesday, September 21. To make up for that, Disney is now premiering the first three episodes at once.

If you look below, you can see a new trailer from the project that feels 100% high-stakes and awesome. You’ve got action sure, but also a sizable amount of political intrigue. This is the sort of stuff that we’re personally eager to see from the show moving forward!

For those wanting a few more specifics, here is what the official logline has to say:

The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved … It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

While we recognize fully that Andor does not have a built-in audience the same way that Obi-Wan Kenobi did, there’s a lot to love here! Also, this is a 12-episode season so there’s going to be a lot of opportunities to get to know these characters.

