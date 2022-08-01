SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: Will we get news in August?

We’ve almost arrived into the month of August — is it finally time to get some news on a SEAL Team season 6 premiere date?

It’s probably not going to come as much of a shock that we’d love a better sense of when the David Boreanaz show is going to be on the air, especially since it’s been in production for more than a couple of months already. It feels like we can firmly rule out it airing next month since we’re just about there, but does that completely rule out the chance of an announcement? We don’t think so!

Whether or not we get one likely depends on how Paramount+ is planning to roll out the series. We firmly believe that they will want it this fall, and we have a feeling that all of these episodes are going to be ready in plenty of time. If they plan on releasing it in September, then 100% we get a premiere date in August. Otherwise, we could be waiting for a little while longer. We can’t imagine them going longer than September without announcing something, mostly because the latest we personally envision the show back is November. Waiting longer than that would disrupt the release patterns we have seen for every season so far.

No matter when it does premiere, we do tend to think that Paramount will put a good bit of effort into promoting it and allowing it to get off to a great start. This proved to be a nice success story for them after moving it over from CBS; we know that this was a big gamble, as there was no real guarantee that it was going to work. Yet, we think the move has only allowed the show to get stronger and tackle even more important real-world issues.

