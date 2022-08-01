Stranger Things season 5: Will the super-long episodes continue?

As we prepare ourselves for Stranger Things season 5, we should wonder if one of the biggest trends of season 4 will remain. To be specific, we are talking here about the episodes that are insanely long in length. The season 4 finale was longer than a lot of big-budget movies!

From one vantage point, it may seem ridiculous that Netflix is letthing this show run so amok; a lot of audiences would balk and sitting down and watching an “episode” more than two hours along. A lot of them don’t have this sort of insane viewer loyalty. Stranger Things is no ordinary show. We’ve seen time and time again now just how committed this audience is, and how they are prepared to stick around even on the other side of extremely long hiatuses.

What we are trying to say is that moving forward, expect long episodes to be the norm in the final season. While we’re not guaranteeing another one that surpasses 120 minutes, we don’t think the Duffer Brothers will be beholden to a single hour or be given any notes about it by Netflix.

Think of it this way: The streaming service loves to release information that relies on total number of minutes watched among its user base. Having long episodes easily enables Stranger Things to sit atop these charts and occasionally set new records. They love that! Even if this show costs a ridiculously large amount of money to make compared to everything else in their roster, it’s also one of the most profitable. Nothing is going to change entering the final season when it comes to ambition or scope, so the longer episodes are hear to stay — at least so long as the material is there. We don’t think we’ll get some 90-minute spectacle without at least some story backing it up.

