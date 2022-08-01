Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: How HBO will set it up

Are we going to get some more news on a Perry Mason season 2 premiere date in the near future? We absolutely want it!

Of course, there are reasons to think that we could be seeing more of the Matthew Rhys series in the relatively near future. After all, there are a few things to think about here! First and foremost, HBO already has their lineup set for the next couple of weeks — you’re going to have a chance to finish off Westworld and after the fact, there is House of the Dragon. Things will be a little more ambiguous after the fact. Our hope is that we’re going to be getting Perry Mason either later this year or super-early in 2023 and if that is the case, the promo campaign is going to get going soon!

The first thing we would expect to see if you are a big fan of the show at this point is some sort of premiere-date announcement, followed by a trailer. The network really just needs to remind people that the show is still on, given that it has been so long since it last aired. From there, they can show off a trailer a little bit closer to the date.

We do think the goal is going to be to have Perry Mason slowly evolve from what we saw the first time. There will be another fear-reaching mystery that tests our leading man while also shows off some of the challenges of having this particular profession. This world is deep and immersive, and we imagine that HBO will spare no expense in continuing to make us feel like we’re a part of it.

In the end, let’s just hope that viewers remember to check the show out — that’s the only way to ensure we get a season 3!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Perry Mason season 2?

