COBRA season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As you get yourselves prepared for COBRA season 2 episode 5 on PBS next week, there is one substantial thing to know in advance — we are rapidly closing in on the finale! There are only two episodes left, and in those those there is going to be a LOT of content thrown in our direction. Be prepare to see the team tested like never before, just as you should also brace for the possibility of political upheaval. That is what happens when questions start to form about the Prime Minister.

This upcoming episode is one of those where you have to be prepared for anything, and that includes some sort of huge cliffhanger that sets the stage for the finale. The COBRA season 2 episode 5 synopsis below may not give away much, but it at least does a great job of setting the stage:

With the true scale of their adversary becoming clear, concerns about the PM’s state of mind stirs dissent amongst the ranks.

Is knowing the “true scale of their adversary” helpful? Maybe, but it could also be terrifying. It shows the team just what they are up against and trying to thwart that cannot be easy. This is a big part of what makes a show like COBRA so fascinating, as you are seeing a situation where the team members are in so many ways having to play catch-up against some others who are constantly a few steps ahead. As you would imagine, that’s not an easy thing to contend with in the slightest. Expect some more twists, just as you should also expect for some things to go wrong. That only adds to the stakes of the finale.

