P-Valley season 2 episode 9 promo: Mercedes’ next move

Next week, P-Valley season 2 episode 9 is set to arrive on Starz, and we tend to think it’s going to be exciting! With this being the penultimate episode of the season, it goes without saying that there are some big developments from start to finish here.

Let’s start things off with the re-opening of The Pynk itself, which has endured just about every roadblock possible this season. It’s ironic that it has remained such a big part of this season even when it’s been closed, but that speaks to both the strength of these characters and also the community itself. Uncle Clifford still has a lot of work to do here, but this could be the start of big things for the club again!

Of course, just because The Pynk is back doesn’t mean that it is anywhere close to the same place that it once was. There are many differences that will make themselves abundantly clear over time, and that includes Mercedes having to contemplate her future. She’s reaching a point in her life where being a marquee dancer may not be in the cards in the same way that it was; does she really have to start “dreaming new dreams”? The next two episodes will be critical for her as she figures out her future.

Amidst ALL of this, there’s also so much other stuff we have to remember. Take, for example, the fact that there’s a Mayoral campaign still going on in the town; not only that, but we’re also going to have Lil Murda sifting through the aftermath of a LOT of emotional stuff that has transpired throughout the season. It hasn’t been just one thing…

