Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 7/31?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Given the show’s scheduling patterns in the summer, there is almost always going to be confusion.

Luckily, this is one of those Sundays where we come bearing a bit of good news! You are going to see the late-night show back in just a matter of hours with more absurdity … but also some valuable truth.

So what can we tell you about the episode right now? A few different things, and it begins with saying that the plan here is for Last Week Tonight to kick off at 11:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is no strange delay caused by some other stuff thrown into the schedule!

As for what is coming up, we hope there’s at least some sort of update in regards to the bizarre negotiations that have been going on between him and a local Australian politician over some art; that was a pretty amusing story last week, especially when you think about the frog statues that Oliver cornered during the segment on inflation last week. That was so ridiculous, but also quite funny and equally important to what is going on in the world right now.

In the end, we do have a tendency to think that the new segment tonight is going to be equally funny and stuffed full of some other important content. Truth is, there is no shortage of important stuff in the world for John to focus on. It’s really just a matter of finding the things that not enough people are thinking about — or at least things that are worthy of some additional chatter.

