Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Everything to know in advance

As we await some more Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date news, what is everything you need to know? We know that it can be tough to keep track of a lot of the different announcements and reveals so far.

With that in mind, go ahead and consider this article your official one-stop shop! There is a lot of stuff we want to get into here as we discuss the Apple TV+ series — it is easy one of the best shows on television, both in its storytelling and also its capacity to make us laugh, only to cry a few seconds later.

Below, here are five different things that you should focus on to some degree while we wait for some more news to come out — which, for the record, it should at some point in the near future.

The series is seemingly coming back this fall – This is information that has been out there for a good while, and there is no reason to suggest that it will change.

Production is close to complete – We know that it has been going on for several months already, and Jason Sudeikis and the rest of the cast have to be in the home stretch.

It could be the final season – If nothing else, this is the end of a three-season arc that has been planned out for a long time. We do think that there’s still a chance for another season down the road, but there could be a long gap in between.

AFC Richmond is back in the Premier League – The football club entered season 2 in a desperate place, but has now found their way back. Are they poised to be more successful than ever?

Nate is now a rival – This is going to be a particularly hard thing to digest. Him coaching West Ham makes him an enormous threat; he is an incredibly smart football mind, but we also kind of wonder if his players will hate competing for him. He lacks that human touch that Ted brings, even if he is lacking in terms of knowledge.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3?

Do you think that this is going to be the final season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

