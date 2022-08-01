Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9: Did Pope confess?

As we prepared for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 9 on TNT tonight, we had to prepare fully for the idea of Pope confessing. We knew that he would be coerced into doing it to some degree, just as we were also well aware that there was only so much the family could do in order to help him.

Unfortunately, the thing that J, Deran, and Craig all forget about sometimes is that Pope has a different moral compass; he was a tool for Smurf’s wickedness, and has spent a significant portion of his life searching for some measure of peace and atonement. Trying to actually find it is not always an easy thing for him to do.

In the end, Pope did opt to confess to the murder of Catherine Belen after hearing that Detective Thompson was out to make Amy’s life a walking nightmare. She also conjured up religion, which is something we know matters a great deal to him. It was this combination of things that triggered his desire for redemption, or at the very least his interest to ensure no one else felt further pain.

Now that we have spelled all of this out, there are of course a few other things to wonder about for the time being. Take, for example, whether or not this confession will stick — you can easily argue that Shawn Hatosy’s character was both under arrest and also did not have proper representation there. His family is smart, and of course they may try to help him. Unfortunately for him, that could be hard when he often does not want to help himself.

