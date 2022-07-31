Only Murders in the Building season 2: Who did Mabel ‘stab’?

As you get yourself prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 2 episode 7, there is clearly one primary question. Also, it’s very much about Mabel. Who did she stab in the subway? Also, where is the story going to take her from here?

The first thing’s worth noting here is that it can’t be a coincidence that the same man who got glitter-bombed showed up in the subway after . They were following her and on some level, they wanted to create a scene. Maybe they were out to kidnap Selena Gomez’s character; or, maybe they just wanted to push this whole “bloody Mabel” agenda further.

For the time being, it does seem as though there is one person we can rule out being under the mask in Poppy, as she was having a conversation at the same time this person turned up. Yet, it’s still possible whoever this is happens to be tied to Cinda Canning. It benefits her the most to have this incident out there. It’s of course also possible that this person is the killer, and just wants to ensure they stop anyone out to get them in some way. (Still, this would be a pretty bad time to attack Mabel, right? She’s in a subway car surrounded by people!)

There is another pretty interesting question worth thinking about here, as well: Whether or not Mabel actually did the stabbing at all. Is it possible that this person stabbed themselves? Sure, on one level that feels extremely bonkers, but this is also a bonkers show. This is one that will take these sort of chances and really keep you guessing.

Remember, the next episode of Only Murders in the Building is coming to Netflix on Tuesday.

