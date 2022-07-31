Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: How Netflix will set the stage

We have a feeling that everyone out there will be eager to get a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date over at Netflix. We’d love for it to be revealed soon!

Unfortunately, it feels like this is an unrealistic expectation. Production on the show has been underway for a little while now, but we are nowhere close to being at the end of the road here. There is a long way to go and even after filming is done, there is still a lot to be done when it comes to editing and putting the episodes together properly.

So how will Netflix eventually set the stage for what lies ahead? We suppose that over the course of the rest of this summer/fall, we could hear a few more things when it comes to casting — it’s hard to imagine that the streaming service wants to leave us completely and totally in the dark here!

Meanwhile, they will probably set the stage further in the new year — this is when they’ll release some video footage and a premiere-date announcement. We wouldn’t anticipate this coming out too early, mostly because there is no real for that at the moment. We’ve said it before, but we think a release around Memorial Day makes the most sense for all parties involved here. They can take advantage of the opportunity there to generate buzz over the course of a long weekend and if that does turn out to be when the show is back, a trailer will probably come out in either late March or early April.

If nothing else, we’re happy to just know for now that more seasons are coming, and that season 3 is going to feature another epic romance. This time around, the story has been planted firmly in the first two seasons and we’ll just get to see a natural continuation.

