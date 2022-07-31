Evil season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before the finale

As we prepare ourselves to see Evil season 3 episode 9 on Paramount+ next weekend, there is so much we have to prepare for!

Take, for starters, of course the simple fact that there are only two episodes left in the season, and things are almost sure to be even more chaotic the rest of the way. Just think in terms of how episode 8 wrapped up! That conclusion with Logan and Valerie was horrifying, but also a reminder that not every story within the world of this show is going to end the same way. The conclusion for David, meanwhile, was a little bit more peaceful … or at least so it seems on the surface.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

One of the big questions that we have entering these final episodes relates further to the Kristen – David relationship. Is something else going to happen here? Her confession of “I love you” to him was incredibly important, but she also didn’t even disclose every single way in which she meant it. She had an acute awareness, though, that love doesn’t just mean romantic feelings … but we’ve already seen some of those be there.

If there is one thing that we are endlessly grateful for entering these final episodes, it is the oh-so-simple fact that we know there’s more of this show coming down the line. It’s a relief to know that we’re getting a season 4, and we just hope that there is going to be a really big, juicy cliffhanger to get us all excited for whatever the future holds. Evil is a pretty messed-up story sometimes, though, so we don’t tend to think we are going to be getting sunshine and roses every single step of the way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 3 episode 9 on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







