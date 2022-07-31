Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We do have even more great stuff coming down the pipeline! It goes without saying that there’s a big demand here. Why wouldn’t there be? This is a show with a following as devoted as they come, and we’ve already heard a number of things to be excited about the rest of the way.

Just think of it this way: We’re gearing up for the longest season of the show yet, and also potentially the most ambitious when you think about all of the loose ends that need to be addressed. What’s going to happen, for example, when it comes to John Dutton’s campaign for Governor? Can Beth Dutton really keep her brother Jamie under her thumb? The season 4 finale set up a LOT, and the hiatus has been more than a little bit excruciating.

Want to ensure you don’t miss any Yellowstone season 5 video updates? Then be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right away — there is a lot more we will have to say about the show moving forward.

Unfortunately, this is where we come in bearing some other not-so-great news: There is no new episode airing on the network tonight. Instead, the plan remains for new episodes to arrive on the Paramount Network starting on Sunday, November 13. It is still a long ways to wait, but we at least think that we’re going to be getting a little more news on the series coming up very soon. Think along the lines of behind-the-scenes teases featuring the cast, or maybe even a few teasers or trailers along the way.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

The full-length, official trailer probably won’t be here until either late September or early October, so it’s going to take a lot of patience to get to that point. We just anticipate than in that, we’ll get updates on a few different characters — plus also brace for a series of chaotic stories like no other. Let’s just continue to hope that the show lives up to the hype!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 5 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







