P-Valley season 2 episode 8: Did Lil Murda kill Pico?

Tonight on P-Valley season 2 episode 8, we had a chance to see political aspirations, celebrations, but also more bloodshed. In particular, we do have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of the struggle for Lil Murda the rest of the way.

Let’s start here with things from a political perspective: Pastor Woodbine is doing her best to push forward in her campaign, but she is facing a pretty darn big decision now: Does she stay in the race, or does she take the money and go? Corbin is giving her a lot to think about … and we largely mean that in the form of enormous sums of cash.

Now, when we talk about violence, there are two things in particular that come to mind: Lil Murda implementing his own brand of justice following the death of Big Teak. Or, you’ve also got what Roulette did when it comes to Terrance — let’s just say that she is building her own sort of empire. (Can we just say that Gail Bean is awesome in this role? It’s so different from her other standout part in Wanda over on Snowfall.)

One of the hardest things about P-Valley right now is seeing Mercedes struggle so much. She is clearly a woman at a crossroads, struggling to figure out what her future could look like. Mane’s return clearly shook her up a little bit, given that this represents a big part of her past. However, it also helped her to realize more of what she doesn’t want out of her future, and we tend to think that at the very least, that’s a part of the process, as well.

Probably the craziest thing about this episode is that despite everything that happened in this episode, we STILL think it was building up to even bigger things! There are, after all, only two installments left.

