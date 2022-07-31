P-Valley season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

P-Valley season 2 episode 9 is set to come onto Starz next weekend, and we just hope that you’re ready for some big stuff! “Snow” is the penultimate episode of the season, and what happens here is almost certainly going to carry over into the finale. There could be surprises, drama, and heartache, but can we at least get a few happy moments sprinkled in here, as well! It is important to remember that we’ve seen SO much pain and suffering over the course of this season already; we do tend to think that some characters deserve at least a few moments of happiness at some point.

If you do want to get a few more details all about what lies ahead now, we suggest that you check out the P-Valley season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

The Pynk framily shows up and shows out, giving folks a night they won’t ever forget…

The good news upon reading this is that it’s somewhat-easy to be hopeful for some good things! However, the flip side is that sometimes, a “night they won’t ever forget” is not necessarily a good thing. Since this show is functionally a drama, there’s almost always going to be that feeling of another shoe dropping. We also say this knowing that the show is likely planning for a season 3 already, and we don’t get the sense that we are building up for some series finale on the other side of the horizon.

Based on the promo, the celebration at The Pynk could be the main event of this episode! Yet, this is being done amidst the shadow of a Mayoral election — also, Mercedes has a LOT to think about when it comes to her future at the club. Does she have to “dream new dreams,” as it was suggested?

