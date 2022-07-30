1923 premiere date hopes for Yellowstone – Paramount+ prequel

One of the most anticipated shows of late 2023 has to be 1923 on Paramount+, and for good reason. This is another show in the Yellowstone universe! Not only that, but it is one starring Helen Mirren and also Harrison Ford. These are not projects that come about all that often, and they bring a lot of drama and intrigue to the table.

Of course, we’d be able to get more excited if we had a specific premiere date … so when are we getting that?

Odds are, it’s not going to happen for at least the next month or so. At the moment, the only think that is out there is that the prequel will be out in December. Paramount+ is clearly out to do the same thing with this show that they did with 1883, and for good reason. Remember that the most-recent prequel had a premiere airing after Yellowstone on the Paramount Network (which actually premieres on Sunday, November 13) before shifting over to the service. We can’t speak to whether or not we’ll see the same thing here, but it feels like there’s a good chance that will be used to boost ratings.

Our feeling, at least for now, is that at some point this fall, a formal date could be announced for 1923. Why the wait? Some of it may be due to the fact that this show didn’t start as early in production as the Kevin Costner drama, and Paramount may just want to see it move a little further along before they confirm anything. Nobody wants to announce a premiere date too early, right? It can be rather costly to announce a delay later when you’ve already got promotional materials saying something otherwise.

Rest assured, though, we’re getting to see Ford and Mirren later this year provided everything goes as planned. We expect it to be both ambitious and epic.

