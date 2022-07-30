Mayans MC season 5 premiere date: What we know so far

Now that we’re six days removed from a renewal being confirmed, isn’t this high time to discuss a Mayans MC season 5 premiere date?

The first thing that has to be figured out here is when shooting actually begins for the JD Pardo series — it’s hard to even think about a premiere date without that! Unfortunately, there is no news out there about production as of yet. We would assume cameras will be rolling later this year, and that production should be a similar window to what we saw last year. Personally, we don’t think the later-than-usual renewal means that anyone is 100% behind schedule; we just think FX held back on announcing it so they could get a big reveal at San Diego Comic-Con.

Odds are, the network would love the show back in the spring, and that is what we think everyone involved is shooting for. There are so many questions that we need answers to, and we have a feeling that things are only going to get more and more intense from here.

The major thing we’re concerned over right now is how far EZ will go to continue down his current path; we’re one of many people out there wondering if he could kill his own brother or father, as there could be some rising tension involving all of them as he progresses forward. Meanwhile, we’re also prepared to see a more dangerous Miguel Galindo than ever now that he is armed with more information about his past. It puts him in a different position than we’ve seen before, and there could be characters aplenty ready to take some big risks; we just have to wait and see what comes with some of that.

