The Bachelorette episode 4 sneak peek: Gabby’s ‘boxing’ date

Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 4 is going to allow Gabby and Rachel to have group dates on their own for the first time. This shouldn’t be some sort of revolutionary concept, but that’s exactly what we are getting in this weird, train-wreck season.

Given all of this, it oddly makes a little bit of sense that we’re getting a train-wreck date right in the middle of it — and that is what the sneak peek below teases. Note that we’re not blaming Gabby in the slightest for this, since we feel like she has very little choice in what she and her guys get to do. The French boxing date in Paris is a rinse-and-repeat of something that we’ve seen a handful of times on past seasons, and that is watching the guys get physical with each other.

Every single time we’ve seen this, we always have the same question: Who is this for? Isn’t the idea of physically fighting other people for a woman something straight out of medieval times? We don’t think Gabby takes it that seriously.

The reality is that the fighting dates are almost always producer ploys designed with the sole intention of creating a lot of discontent between some of the guys. It can create rivalries, or at the very least bring out a few insecurities. Very rarely does everything end altogether well for every single person involved. Honestly, the only thing that we are hoping for at this point is that nobody gets hurt, since that’s happened at a lot of similar dates over the years. For now, we just have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the date in which Gabby finds her soulmate; the parameters here are just too weird.

Show off in the ring 🥊 so you can show up with the ring 💍😏 pic.twitter.com/ebyOHbvWzX — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) July 29, 2022

