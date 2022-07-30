Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin spoilers: The Imogen baby mystery

There is of course a central mystery of A throughout all of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, but rest assured, there’s so much more, as well. You’ve got the incidents from the past informing the present, and then also a big question pertaining to Bailee Madison’s character of Imogen. Who is the father of her unborn baby?

At the moment, the character is around six months pregnant, and we’ve already seen some flashbacks to around that time. However, there are no real answers, and it doesn’t seem like she is expecting all that much at all for the father. The situation wasn’t directly addressed during the premiere and as it turns out, that was intentional. Here’s just some of what Madison had to say on the subject to TVLine:

“That’s a big part of the mystery throughout the show,” Madison teases. “I’m excited for it to unfold.”

For those wondering, it also doesn’t sound like Imogen’s baby is coming until at least the end of the season; the writers are taking their time with this:

“I wore the fake stomach for nine months, so basically full term, and it affected everything I physically did on set … I ended up getting actual back pain, which I had to work out after, but it was an experience. It was definitely a first for me — one I was excited to get to do.”

Imogen, while navigating her pregnancy, is going to have a lot of other challenges, as well — take the normal stuff that comes with being a teenager, but then also the fact that the Sheriff is desperate to incriminate her and her friends at all costs for Karen’s death. We know that there’s so much more at play here, and we wonder already just how long the writers are going to let this mystery linger.

