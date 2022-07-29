Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin spoilers: Are Easter eggs ahead?

Next week is going to bring you Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 episode 4, and we at least have a clearer picture of what the story will be. We have the death of Karen in the present, another death within the past, and a new iteration of A who seems to be content with causing chaos across generations.

Now, however, let’s turn to another question: Where are some of the connections to the original series? While this show is meant to be its own thing, the plan is not to completely ignore everything that happened in the original. Speaking to TVLine, show executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa notes that “once you hit Episode 6, the Easter eggs — and more than Easter eggs — start coming fast and furiously … [these references continue] up to literally the last moment of the last episode.”

So will they be relevant in a way that is beyond just nods? This is another mystery, and probably not one that the writers want to focus on right away. There is probably a sentiment out there that a number of Original Sin viewers never watched the original Pretty Little Liars and with that in mind, they are going to move the story in its own direction, while paying tribute along the way. We think it could be similar to what is going on with the new Gossip Girl, though we’re not sure this show is going to make itself as obviously tied to Rosewood as that show is the world of Manhattan.

Remember that episode 4 is going to arrive on Thursday and judging from the end of this week’s premiere event, it is fair to wager that A is not done with any of the new Liars just yet. They have a purpose driving them in the present, but also something that is tied to the past.

