The Boys season 4 premiere date: Why next fall will be valuable

The wait for The Boys season 4 premiere date will be a long one — excruciating, even. We’re sure that Amazon will do a few things here and there to help us. There’s the Gen V spin-off, and more than likely all sorts of other featurettes and filming updates we will get along the way. (Remember, production on the new season is starting in the near future!)

So why will the fall be such a pivotal time when it comes to the season 4 future? This feels like a subject that merits a far larger spotlight…

Be sure to watch out The Boys season 3 finale review right away! If you look below, you can get a sense of everything we had to say on this big episode. Once you watch, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for all sorts of other news.

We know that one of the things that the streaming service is going to do here is provide a pretty long lead-up to the season 4 premiere actually arriving. Given that The Boys is one of their most-popular shows, they won’t shy away from teasing it and giving you a little bit of info over time. The fall is when we actually think a premiere date is going to be announced, along with maybe some key art and a short teaser.

At this point, it’s just hard to imagine the show launching again before early 2024. Filming will consume easily the rest of this year and potentially a little bit of 2023, and that’s without even considering the incredibly-long time it takes to add in visual effects. We don’t exactly think that The Boys is going to become less ambitious all of a sudden, so a good bit of patience will be required in getting us from point A to point B here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Boys and a season 4 premiere date at Amazon?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







