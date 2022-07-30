Yellowstone season 5: A big Kevin Costner question

There is a lot of great stuff coming when Yellowstone season 5 premieres on Paramount Network this November. However, we also have our fair share of questions. Take, for example, the future of series star Kevin Costner.

We know that the hit cable series is now months into production on its 14-episode season, which is meant to be split into two separate halves. However, we also know that Costner himself is planning to direct Horizon, a Western epic that could end up being four separate movies. According to a report from Variety, production on the first could begin at the end of August.

Want to make sure you don’t miss any upcoming Yellowstone season 5 video updates? Then go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube right now! We will have reviews coming the moment it premieres.

So what is there to be concerned about at the moment? It really comes down to whether Costner can balance directing an ambitious motion-picture project with also being the star of his own show. A lot of it could come down to scheduling. It is possible that the first seven episodes of season 5 will be done by the end of August, which will enable Costner to direct a movie during a break. Or, it’s also possible that he may film a bunch of his scenes in advance prior to taking off to do some other work.

The thing that feels like the least-possible outcome, at least for now, is Kevin actually leaving Yellowstone. It is hard to envision the show without John Dutton, and this is also a huge platform for him to promote his other projects. It helps further that Horizon is a Western, and it is clear already that there’s a good bit of synergy between these two worlds and there is a ton of stuff to be explored.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Do you think that Kevin Costner can balance Yellowstone season 5 with a movie?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







