Westworld season 5 renewal: What is HBO waiting for?

We’re starting to get into a pretty strange period of time when it comes to a possible Westworld season 5. How so? Let’s just frame it this way: There are only three episodes left this season! That is not a lot of time to wrap up some of these key storylines.

This is all especially the case when you think about everything that just happened in season 4 episode 5. We’ve only learned now what’s going on when it comes to Christina and her actual role in the show’s version of New York City. How can we just have three episodes of her in this role and that’s it? There has been nothing in the marketing information for this season that notes that this is the final season of the show; meanwhile, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have said nothing on the subject.

With all of this in mind, we’re cautiously optimistic that something more could be announced here, with the operative word being “cautiously.” The only real deterrent we see at the moment is the new creation of Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO and so many other networks out there. One of the priorities of the company right now is to cut costs, and it is pretty darn clear at this point that Westworld is not a low-priced show to produce. There are SO many cast members, and that’s without mentioning the costumes, locations, or special effects. There’s a reason why this show took years to put together even before the global health crisis.

We do think at this point we are closer to the end of the series than we are the beginning. However, we still remain hopeful that we will get something more in regards to the future here — it could be a shortened final season, but a final season nonetheless. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best entering the finale.

