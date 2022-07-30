BMF season 2 premiere date: Is news coming soon at Starz?

As we getting closer to getting some news (finally) on a BMF season 2 premiere date? It does feel like we’ve been waiting a really long time for it.

The first thing we should note here is that work has been underway on the drama series for quite some time now, so this isn’t some sort of situation where the cast and crew are still early on in the process. Everyone’s been working to make sure that the level is at the same as it was for season 1, and that’s the sort of thing that takes some time. This is why the network isn’t rushing into some sort of premiere date.

Are we will going to be seeing it in the near future? There’s at least a good chance of it. We know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is set to premiere next month, and after that there’s a few other shows that seem to be on the docket for the near future: BMF, Heels season 2, and then Power Book II: Ghost season 3. The order in which they air remain to be seen. In the new year, there’s also going to be Hightown (most likely), Outlander, and then Power Book IV: Force season 2. We tend to think that BMF will at least come out before some of these shows, but the specific order of things will be up to the powers that be.

We’re optimistic that by the start of the fall, a premiere date for season 2 will at least be out there and after that, we could see some sort of official trailer. Given that this is one of Starz’s more-popular shows, we don’t tend to think they’re going to wait around too long on it once the episodes are done and ready to go.

