Black Bird season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The series finale

This coming Friday on Apple TV+ you’re going to see Black Bird season 1 episode 6 arrive, and there are some things to say about it in advance here. Where do we start?

Well, the most natural place here is noting that this is going to be the series finale. From the start the Taron Egerton series was designed to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end, and the team behind the scenes have never sought out to create something more than that.

They recognized in particular that there is only much story that can be told about Jimmy as he tries to accomplish his mission behind bars. He’s wandered ever closer to the breaking point and in the finale, you can prepare for everything to finally hit the fan. There’s a lot of big, complicated drama ahead, and we just hope that you are prepared for what could be a series of jaw-dropping events.

For a few more details, go ahead and check out the Black Bird season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Series Finale. Jimmy reaches his breaking point. Larry becomes suspicious. McCauley and Miller talk to an important person in Larry’s life.

While this may very well be the last episode of this series, there is still a great reason to believe that this story could carry over into something more down the road. Just think about it like this: If Black Bird ends up being incredibly successful in terms of the numbers, Apple could keep collaborating with this cast — or, at the very least, be interested enough in telling more limited series of this nature. Let’s just cross our fingers!

