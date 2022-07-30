Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Why so many new residents?

Over the past several days, we have definitely seen a lot of castings for Grey’s Anatomy season 19 — and all of them have one thing in common. The ABC medical drama is betting BIG on surgical residents! While a couple of the names may not be familiar to a lot of viewers out there, you also have people like Reign alum Adelaide Kane and Shadowhunters actor Harry Shum Jr. joining as key players.

What is our big takeaway from this? Mostly, it is the simple fact that Grey’s is continuing to evolve, and also that they feel a real need to keep the cycle going. At the end of season 18, we weren’t even sure there would be new residents at all. The program was shut down, and that put a lot of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in a position where they’d have to start from scratch. Also, Miranda Bailey quit her job! Meredith Grey is now running the show seemingly, but this is not a job she asked for; how long would she stay put?

Given the caliber of some of these actors, it does feel fair to assume that they are going to get a reasonable amount of screen time. This means that the new season could be a juggling act more than ever between all of the different characters. It’s always possible one or two people could be leaving, just as it’s possible that some others may not be back right away. We’re very-much concerned over the future of Teddy and Owen in particular, given that having law-enforcement after you is traditionally not the sort of thing you recover from immediately. That takes a little bit of time to sort out. There’s also no guarantee that Bailey gets her job back right away.

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 will premiere on ABC this October and we’re sure that at some point leading up to then, we’ll have a chance to get some more information on the plan. For the time being, though, we’re left to mostly just wonder.

