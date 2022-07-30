The Resident season 6 filming underway: Matt Czuchry photo!

For everyone out there excited to see The Resident season 6 on Fox this fall, we are another step closer to it now! Filming has begun on the latest batch of episodes, and we’ve got a new behind-the-scenes photo to serve as proof!

If you look below, you can see via the show’s official account a photo of Matt Czuchry (Conrad) and Manish Dayal (Devon) back on set for the upcoming season of the show. We tend to think that there are a lot of big stories coming, and of course, we think there’s going to be surprises, as well.

So where will things start off? While it may not be addressed in the opening minutes of the premiere, we tend to think that the writers are going to allow us to see Conrad figure out who he wants to be with long-term: Cade, or Billie. Both characters are going to be around for the bulk of the season at least, so this isn’t a situation where the person he doesn’t choose disappears completely into the ether. This show is, after all, about a lot more than romance. It’s a chance to really explore what it means to be a well-intentioned doctor in the year 2022. There are so many challenges that get in the way of saving lives, so how do you contend with some of those? There is a never-ending struggle that comes with some of that. (Hence, the slogan above being “defiance is the best medicine.”)

We’d love to say that a full trailer for The Resident season 6 is going to be coming in the near future but, unfortunately, you’ll probably be waiting a good while. At the moment, the earliest we’re expecting something like that is late August or early September.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 6?

