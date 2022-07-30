In the Dark spoilers: How season 4 finale will serve as series finale

Later this summer the In the Dark season 4 finale is going to arrive on The CW, and there are of course questions that come with that. Is there going to be a big cliffhanger — or, will the ending actually work as a proper series finale?

Here is where we do have a little bit of good news: You will get a sense of closure at the end of the season. One of the things that The CW indicated earlier this year was that they tipped off many showrunners that they may not end up being renewed in advance — a direct consequence of the Warner Bros. Discovery deal alongside talks of the network being sold. The CW is not a place where cancellations often happen, but this was a very different sort of year.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Because of all of this, show creator Corinne Kingsbury tells TVLine that there were actually two different endings shot this season — they were able to come up with some sort of ending that ensured there was proper closure:

“We actually hadn’t gotten picked up as we were writing the end of the season, and we knew there was a possibility we wouldn’t get a Season 5 … so we wrote and shot two endings — one with a cliffhanger, and one that wraps up our series in a satisfying way.”

Is it possible that the ending could still be a little rushed? In theory sure, mostly because there was no way to know at the start of the season 4 writing process that this would be the end of the road. Still, we’re glad that things aren’t going to be left off with a million different unanswerable questions. In the Dark has enough mysteries within its story as it is.

Related – Get more news on the next In the Dark episode!

What do you most want to see when it comes to In the Dark season 4 moving forward?

How do you think Murphy’s story is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







