In the Dark season 4 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Tequila Mockingbird’

As we move more into In the Dark season 4 episode 8, are we going to see things become even more troubling for Murphy?

In a way, it’s weird that things are this insane even on the other side of the trial, but that is precisely where we are at the moment. Whenever she thinks she is starting to take a step forward, another snag comes up. To make matters worse, Josh is gaining traction against her. Things are clearly going to get so much worse before they get better, and there isn’t that much time left! Remember here that following tonight’s installment, we are already past the halfway point in the final season.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Below, you can check out the full In the Dark season 4 episode 8 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

TROUBLE’S BREWING – Tensions run high when Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) plans hit a bump in the road. Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) vendetta against Murphy grows with the help of a new friend. Natalie Leite directed the episode written by Jason Pierre (#407). Original airdate 08/01/2022. Every episode of IN THE DARK will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the things we’re going to be excited to see both in this episode and the rest of the season is how Murphy gets out of another delicate situation. This has really been a cornerstone of In the Dark as a series from the very beginning! It is what allows the writers to be some creative and throw so many interesting twists and turns against the wall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news in regards to In the Dark right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to In the Dark season 4 episode 8?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — this is the best way to be up-to-date on all things related to the show. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







