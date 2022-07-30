Magnum PI season 5 trailer: What should be included?

A Magnum PI season 5 is coming to NBC and, eventually, so is a trailer! We 100% know that there’s some awesome stuff to be excited about when the show comes back, but we also know that there’s only so much that can be hyped up in advance. You don’t want to give anything major away, just like you don’t want to include anything that could be hard for anyone to interpret in a short span of time.

So what should NBC highlight, whenever they do decide to release a trailer? We’ve got some suggestions below!

Plenty of action – This feels like a no-brainer! Remember that trailers are often marketed to people who haven’t seen the show before, so the appeal of watching high-octane scenes almost every week is something well worth selling.

The relationships – The idea of Ohana is central to what this show is, especially when Magnum, Higgins, TC, Rick, Kumu, and Katsumoto have all gone through what they have. It should be reflected somewhere in here that you can, in the span of one episode, feel right at home with these characters, relate to them, and root for them all at once.

Magnum and Higgins’ relationship – This is for the diehard fans. You have to at least address the kiss from the finale in the trailer! Even if you don’t specify what lies ahead, this is such a different change in the show’s core dynamics.

The setting – Obviously, you want to remind people that escapism is a part of the fun here. Who wouldn’t want to be in Hawaii?

Of course, the NBC move – The network is probably going to have to put an extra effort in reminding people that this is not on CBS anymore! Casual viewers could just see the trailer and assume it’s still at its former home. You need to hit that a few different times and market it however often that you possibly can.

Remember that Magnum PI is going to return at some point in the new year — we wish we could break it down further than that.

What do you want to see included in a future Magnum PI season 5 trailer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

