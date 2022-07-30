Better Call Saul season 6: Is Gene’s phone number in ‘Nippy’ real?

How about this for a fun little surprise from the world of Better Call Saul season 6? If you love little Easter eggs, this is a fun one.

At one point over the course of “Nippy,” you see Gene Takovic putting up a flier for his “lost Pomeranian,” whose name gives the episode its title. There is a phone number attached to this flier, even though it only visible for a short period of time: 402-342-9288.

So what happens when you call this number? Well, let’s just say you get a voicemail message from none other than Gene himself! Bob Odenkirk recorded dialogue just to ensure that there was a little something for fans to get a kick out of here. The greater Breaking Bad universe has done stunts like this one before, but what makes this one all the more special is that it wasn’t really publicized all that much. They didn’t make a huge deal out of it, likely to ensure that it put a smile on people’s faces when they actually called the number of themselves.

If you do decide to give it a ring, know that you may not get through right away — it took us a few times to get to the recording on the other side. We don’t want to spoil all of it within this piece, but it’s a fun little thing to do while you are excited/fearful for whatever is coming on the AMC show from here.

