Surface season 1 episode 4 air date: What lies ahead from here?

After its big premiere today on Apple TV+, do you want the Surface season 1 episode 4 air date? What sort of stories can you expect from here?

We should just start off here by noting that if you love a great mystery with a struggle for memory at its core, this could be right up your alley. Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, a woman who suffers a traumatic brain injury and a deep loss of memory. Can she repair her life? Is that even possible when not everyone around her really wants to help? This is one of those series that is going to ask some big questions and leave you hanging after almost every installment. We just hope you’re ready for what lies ahead.

The unfortunate thing is going to simply be having to wait for the next chapter of each story to arrive! After all, this will be a weekly series the rest of the way with us getting a single installment at a time. Apple often starts with two or three episodes at once as a means to get you hooked; after that, they do start to scale things back a little bit.

If you do want to get a few more details about the next installment, go ahead and check out the full Surface season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Sophie pushes the boundaries of her recovery, hoping to excavate the secrets buried deep in her mind.

Based on what she’s dealing with, it is easy to 100% understand why Sophie would do this. However, there are also some dangerous consequences that she should be prepared for. Things could take a surprising turn at almost any moment, and she has to be prepared for some side effects of what she is attempting.

