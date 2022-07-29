Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date hopes & current state of filming

Ted Lasso season 3 is inching ever closer to arriving on Apple TV+! The best evidence that we can offer of this is simply where the cast and crew are in production.

When you remember that filming kicked off in the UK this past winter, a lot of evidence points to them getting pretty close to the end. These upcoming twelve episodes are going to be tackling a lot of material, from joy to sadness to betrayal and so much more. Ted Lasso has always been a show about overcoming obstacles, and there will be many thrown upon the title character and everyone around him — and that almost certainly includes both Rebecca and Keeley. They have one of the best friendships on TV, and it is nice to see that carries over for Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple in real life.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the two confirm that they have already filmed some emotional scenes together this season, just in case you wanted some other evidence of where things currently stand behind the scenes. Waddingham also made it clear that she leans on her co-star at certain moments on set:

“If we get last-minute horrific rewrites, like we did recently, she and I lock in and are like, ‘Right, we’ve totally got this.’ … We finished a scene the other day and Juno went, ‘My whole body is shaking.’ I said, ‘That’s because this is real, and it bleeds into Keeley and Rebecca.’ ”

How filming impacts the premiere date

It should be clear at this point that Apple isn’t going to start airing the show while it is still in production. We should get a date soon, though, and once production wraps the next order of business is making sure all of the episodes are edited and ready ahead of time. That should be something the cast and crew can pull off in a steady, efficient manner..

